Sarasota Police to hold memorial service for K-9 officer Bandi

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police will be hosting a memorial service for beloved K-9 officer, Bandi, who passed away Thursday.

K-9 Bandi was on duty when he passed away. He was a German Shepard born in Hungary in 2014 and has been with the Sarasota Police Department since 2016. While the cause of death has not yet been officially determined, veterinarians believe that Bandi passed away from natural causes.

Bandi and his handler, Sergeant Jonathan Misiewicz, have been partnered together since 2016. Bandi was certified in Explosive Odor Detection, Tracking, Article Search, and Apprehension.

The memorial will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. They are asking supporter to stand along Adams Lane as K-9 Bandi is escorted past Headquarters one final time.

