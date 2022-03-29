Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver of an SUV that critically injured a motorcyclist in Ellenton Monday.

The motorcyclist and the SUV were traveling east on U.S. 301, east of 45th Avenue East at about 3:25 p.m. when the SUV, described as a black, 2008-2010 Nissan with a Florida license plate, hit the motorcycle from behind, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Parrish man was knocked off the bike and landed on the shoulder of the road. The SUV fled the scene, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the SUV has damage on the front right side. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

