Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mayor wants Florida town to remember condo collapse victims

In this June 25, 2021 file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers...
In this June 25, 2021 file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla. A summer trial is likely for lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages from the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium that killed 98 people, a judge said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The newly elected mayor of Surfside, Florida, is making the town’s response to the deaths of 98 people in the collapse of their oceanfront condominium a top priority in his new administration.

Mayor Shlomo Danzinger has called a special meeting of the town commission on Tuesday, his first as mayor, to discuss the June 24 Champlain Towers collapse. He wants to plan an event marking the one-year anniversary, create a memorial to the victims and install signage at the site to remember the lives lost.

“This is the town’s responsibility,” Danzinger, who defeated former mayor Charles Burkett on March 15, told the Miami Herald. “It’s our town. It was our residents. It was our neighbors and our friends.”

In the days after the collapse of the 12-story tower, Burkett became the face of the 6,000-resident town, visiting the site daily, meeting with the families of the missing and speaking along with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the county mayor and fire and police officials at internationally televised news conferences.

Danzinger didn’t talk much about the collapse during his campaign, saying he didn’t want to politicize a tragedy that killed 98 people. But he told the newspaper the town needs to continue focusing on the victims and those who lost their homes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
Venice nonprofit’s plane burned by Haitian rioters; staffers stranded
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
Cameron Leron Evans
Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating
waterside LWR sign
Curtain closes on proposed theater complex in Lakewood Ranch

Latest News

ukr
Russia to scale back military operations
flyers
Anti-Semitic flyers placed in Sarasota neighborhoods
daughter
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman heartbroken
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 29, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - March 29, 2022