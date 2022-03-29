Hero trooper honored by Florida Cabinet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol trooper credited with stopping a suspected drunk driver from plowing into runners at a 10K race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge March 6 was honored Tuesday by the Florida Cabinet.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis recognized Trooper Toni Schuck with a resolution thanking her for her service and bravery.

“Through her actions, Trooper Schuck has shown a level of bravery that very few have,” Patronis said.

“She put her life on the line and exemplified the highest level of commitment to those who she has sworn to protect. We don’t toss around the word ‘hero’ too much, but she truly is a hero in my eyes and the entire State of Florida thanks her for her service.”

“Her quick thinking and brave actions prevented a tragedy within the Tampa Bay community that would have affected the lives of more than 7,000 runners, their families, and friends,” the resolution said.

The resolution noted Schuck has been a FHP trooper for 26 years, has volunteered at local elementary schools as a reading mentor, served as a field training officer for new recruits and has assisted with the agency’s Critical Incident Stress Management team.

Schuck received a similar honor March 22 from the Manatee County Commission. She also was given a key to the City of Bradenton.

Schuck was in her patrol SUV March 6, on the south side of the bridge when a Sarasota woman in a BMW drove around barricades and headed toward runners on the bridge. Schuck put her SUV in the path of the BMW and the two vehicles collided head-on.

FHP Chief Jeffrey Dixon said the FHP is proud of Schuck. “Toni’s selfless acts that Sunday morning embodied our core values.”

