CCSO searching for phone theft suspects

Cell phone theft suspects
Cell phone theft suspects(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It could happen to anyone. You’re using a self-checkout machine and then accidentally leave an item behind. In this case, a victim at a Home Depot left his iPhone.

Unfortunately, two individuals found the iPhone XS Max and instead of turning it over to a cashier or customer service, they took it with them.

When the victim realized he had forgotten it, he went back in and found it was already gone.

If you recognize these individuals, please call the non-emergency line at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013.

