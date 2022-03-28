Venice man dies in one-car crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man was killed Sunday afternoon when his sedan went off the road and hit a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 66-year-old man was driving east on Fruitville Road, east of Annie Laurie Lane in east Sarasota County at about 5 p.m. As he approached a curve, he went off the road, onto the north grass shoulder and collided with a tree.

The driver died at the scene, troopers say.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.