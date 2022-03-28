Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venice man dies in one-car crash

(WAFF)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man was killed Sunday afternoon when his sedan went off the road and hit a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 66-year-old man was driving east on Fruitville Road, east of Annie Laurie Lane in east Sarasota County at about 5 p.m. As he approached a curve, he went off the road, onto the north grass shoulder and collided with a tree.

The driver died at the scene, troopers say.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith and Jy’Quale Samari Grable
Palmetto men face federal charges in double murder
William Devonshire
Sarasota murder suspect is ‘strong suspect’ in second case
Suncoast businesses desperately seeking employees
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Ellenton

Latest News

homeowners prepare for hurricane season
What homeowners need to know this hurricane season
Severe Wx Outlook
Storms possible Thursday night and Friday
Anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods.
Residents and Jewish leaders react to anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
waterside LWR sign
Curtain closes on proposed theater complex in Lakewood Ranch