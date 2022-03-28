Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sunny and dry today but changes are on the way this week

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clear and cool to start the day but temperatures will rapidly increase once the sun rises. The air is dry and as temperatures climb, the humidity will fall.

It could be warm enough inland over the next few days that concern will rise over dangerous fire weather for inland locations. By Tuesday and Wednesday inland temperatures will be near 90 and coastal communities will see mid-80s. Also, on Wednesday the winds will shift and turn to the south. That will spike up our moisture and set the stage for Thursday rain showers.

Although a severe weather risk will increase in the Deep South this week, our chance for severe weather appears to remain low at this time. However, we will have to keep watch on the forecast and see if there is a reason to increase the risk as we move into Thursday and Friday. For now, watch for a rapid increase in rain chances late Thursday into Friday and lingering into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith and Jy’Quale Samari Grable
Palmetto men face federal charges in double murder
William Devonshire
Sarasota murder suspect is ‘strong suspect’ in second case
Suncoast businesses desperately seeking employees
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Ellenton

Latest News

homeowners prepare for hurricane season
What homeowners need to know this hurricane season
Severe Wx Outlook
Storms possible Thursday night and Friday
Anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods.
Residents and Jewish leaders react to anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
waterside LWR sign
Curtain closes on proposed theater complex in Lakewood Ranch