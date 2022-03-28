Sunny and dry today but changes are on the way this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clear and cool to start the day but temperatures will rapidly increase once the sun rises. The air is dry and as temperatures climb, the humidity will fall.

It could be warm enough inland over the next few days that concern will rise over dangerous fire weather for inland locations. By Tuesday and Wednesday inland temperatures will be near 90 and coastal communities will see mid-80s. Also, on Wednesday the winds will shift and turn to the south. That will spike up our moisture and set the stage for Thursday rain showers.

Although a severe weather risk will increase in the Deep South this week, our chance for severe weather appears to remain low at this time. However, we will have to keep watch on the forecast and see if there is a reason to increase the risk as we move into Thursday and Friday. For now, watch for a rapid increase in rain chances late Thursday into Friday and lingering into the weekend.

