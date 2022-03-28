Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota murder suspect is ‘strong suspect’ in second case

William Devonshire
William Devonshire(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in Centennial Park Feb. 25 is also suspected in a March 10 homicide on Tamiami Trail, police say.

Sarasota Interim Police Chief Rex Troche said William Devonshire is a “strong suspect” in the March case.

On Feb. 25, police found the body of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley of Sarasota in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Tamiami Trial.

The medical examiner found that Ripley died due to blunt force trauma and manual strangulation. DNA evidence collected at the scene is a match to a DNA sample collected from Devonshire after his arrest, Troche said in a news conference Monday morning.

Troche said Devonshire had been under surveillance. When he entered Pioneer Park on 12th Street Friday, he was arrested on charges of trespassing, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

While not giving details, Troche said there was a “very strong correlation” between the Ripley case and the March 10 homicide in the 1900 block of Tamiami Trail. “Detectives believe the two homicides are connected because of facts and evidence found in both case,” he said.

Devonshire has a criminal history in several states, and was convicted of murder in Delaware in 2005.

Devonshire is “not being really cooperative” with investigators, Troche said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith and Jy’Quale Samari Grable
Palmetto men face federal charges in double murder
Suncoast businesses desperately seeking employees
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Ellenton

Latest News

homeowners prepare for hurricane season
What homeowners need to know this hurricane season
Severe Wx Outlook
Storms possible Thursday night and Friday
Anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods.
Residents and Jewish leaders react to anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
waterside LWR sign
Curtain closes on proposed theater complex in Lakewood Ranch