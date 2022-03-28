Sarasota man convicted of possession of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was convicted March 23 of downloading child pornography to his phone in 2019-2020, the state attorney said.

A jury found Thomas Clyde Cook, 55, guilty of 40 counts of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 14.

Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020, investigators discovered more than 90 images of prepubescent nude children had been downloaded to two phones owned by Cook.

After his arrest in February 2020 on unrelated charges, Cook allegedly confessed to downloading the images. Despite Cook deleting hundreds of illegal images from his phone, forensic detectives from the Sarasota Police Department were able to recover them.

The jury found that Cook possessed images containing children under the age of 5, and images depicting sexual battery / rape. Cook downloaded these images to his phone in December 2019 using a browser application that accesses the “dark web.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.