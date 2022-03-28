Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
AAA: Florida gas prices down 6 cents from last week

(Gray)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The recent drop in gas prices may be leveling out after global oil prices recover, Florida experts say.

Florida gas prices have been on a downward trend the past two weeks. In fact, some drivers in the state have found prices below $4 a gallon.

“Global fuel supply concerns continue driving extreme volatility in the fuel market, leading to big swings in the price of oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

On Sunday, Florida’s average price for gasoline was $4.12 per gallon. That’s 6 cents per gallon less than a week ago, and 26 cents less than the record high of $4.38 two weeks ago. Despite the recent dip, pump prices remain 93 cents per gallon more than the 2022 low and 1.93 per gallon more than the lowest price in 2021.

“After seeing strong drops two weeks ago, oil rebounded last week to a level that should cause falling gas prices to level off,” Jenkins said.

Fuel Price Overview

  • Sunday’s Florida Avg. - $4.12 per gallon
  • Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up - $62 for a 15-gallon tank
  • 2022 High - $4.38 per gallon
  • 2021 High - $3.36 per gallon
  • 2022 U.S. Oil Price High - $123.70 per barrel
  • 2021 U.S. Oil Price High - $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.29), Fort Lauderdale ($4.23), Miami ($4.23)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Orlando ($4.03), Punta Gorda ($4.04), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.04), Pensacola ($4.04)

