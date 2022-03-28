AAA: Florida gas prices down 6 cents from last week

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The recent drop in gas prices may be leveling out after global oil prices recover, Florida experts say.

Florida gas prices have been on a downward trend the past two weeks. In fact, some drivers in the state have found prices below $4 a gallon.

“Global fuel supply concerns continue driving extreme volatility in the fuel market, leading to big swings in the price of oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

On Sunday, Florida’s average price for gasoline was $4.12 per gallon. That’s 6 cents per gallon less than a week ago, and 26 cents less than the record high of $4.38 two weeks ago. Despite the recent dip, pump prices remain 93 cents per gallon more than the 2022 low and 1.93 per gallon more than the lowest price in 2021.

“After seeing strong drops two weeks ago, oil rebounded last week to a level that should cause falling gas prices to level off,” Jenkins said.

Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. - $4.12 per gallon

Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up - $62 for a 15-gallon tank

2022 High - $4.38 per gallon

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon

2022 U.S. Oil Price High - $123.70 per barrel

2021 U.S. Oil Price High - $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.29), Fort Lauderdale ($4.23), Miami ($4.23)

Least expensive metro markets – Orlando ($4.03), Punta Gorda ($4.04), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.04), Pensacola ($4.04)

