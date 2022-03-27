Venice, North Port donors fill three truckloads to aid Ukraine

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Efforts to help Ukrainian refugees are ramping up as an 18-wheeler full of donations is getting ready to be shipped overseas this week.

D-Trans LLC in Venice is partnering with two North Port churches to rally donors and the campaign has been wildly successful.

Between drives in Venice and North Port throughout the past month, donors have filled three 18-wheelers full of goods like clothes and medical supplies.

“When people come together and everybody does a little bit it turns out to be a lo,” Vladimir Durshpek, the owner of D-Trans, said.

He understands the need in Ukraine. Durshpek was born in Ukraine and has been speaking with his family members who have been caught in the conflict.

Some have had to flee to Poland and Germany, while others stayed.

His father-in-law, who left the country, talked to him about how difficult it is for many inside the country to keep the lights on and get basic supplies. He recently let his neighbors take the food from his apartment after he abandoned the area.

“So, they raided his apartment and took all the food he has in there so they can eat it and survive on it,” Durshpek said. “So, that’s the tough part is people don’t know long this will last.”

It’s a dire situation, but all of us can do something about it.

As for donation drives going forward, Durshpek said his company is pushing the brakes for now.

They can only ship so much, so they need to step back and figure out which items are needed most urgently right now. Once that’s settled, they’ll resume drives asking for those goods.

You can keep an eye on the D-Trans LLC Facebook page where notices of the next drives will be posted.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.