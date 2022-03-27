Advertise With Us
Sunshine across the Sunshine State!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low humidity continues Sunday, with dew points holding in the low 50s and even 40s! The Sunshine State lives up to its name into the coming week. Temps and humidity gradually increase, taking us back to the 80s and dew points back to a humid 70° by the end of the week. We’re tracking our next cold front as early as Thursday and Friday. But the front could stall in northern Florida.  Computer models have a split decision right now regarding how far south the front will drop by the end of the week. The American model keeps it just to our north through next weekend. If that happens, storms are still possible but could be scattered and hit and miss across the Suncoast. We will keep a close eye on that front as it gets closer during the week.

Sunset
Sunset(Station)

