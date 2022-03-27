Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with February 25th homicide

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced an arrest in a homicide case that happened a few weeks around February 25th.

52-year-old William Devonshire of Sarasota was arrested Friday on charges of trespassing and paraphernalia.

According to their twitter, Sarasota officers found probable cause to charge the suspect in connection to the February 25th homicide where a woman was found dead near Centennial Park boat ramp on the 1000 block of North Tamiami.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will be sure to keep you updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiger mauled a worker March 22 afternoon at a Collier County airboat attraction.
GRAPHIC: Body camera footage of Collier County tiger attack released
Updated photo of AMI man
GoFundMe created for man attacked on Anna Maria Island
Dr. Scott Hopes
Manatee County releases report on alleged Code Enforcement misconduct
Transgender debate heating up in Florida.
Suncoast split on DeSantis’ slam of transgender swimmer

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - March 25, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - March 25, 2022
ABC7 News at 6pm - March 25, 2022
ABC7 News at 5:30pm - March 25, 2022
ABC7 News at 5pm - March 25, 2022