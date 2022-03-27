Man arrested in connection with February 25th homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced an arrest in a homicide case that happened a few weeks around February 25th.

52-year-old William Devonshire of Sarasota was arrested Friday on charges of trespassing and paraphernalia.

According to their twitter, Sarasota officers found probable cause to charge the suspect in connection to the February 25th homicide where a woman was found dead near Centennial Park boat ramp on the 1000 block of North Tamiami.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will be sure to keep you updated as new information comes in.

