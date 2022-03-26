Advertise With Us
Sunny, breezy, and low humidity!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity is low this weekend, with dew points holding in the low 50s and even 40s! The sunshine is just what the snowbirds ordered, but you will be fighting a beach umbrella in the wind for Saturday. Temps and humidity gradually increase for the coming week, taking us back to the 80s and dew points back to a humid 70° by the end of the week. We’re tracking our next cold front by Thursday and Friday, too. Thursday night and Friday could bring our best chance for thunderstorms, but storms could be scattered and hit and miss across the Suncoast. We will keep a close eye on that front as it gets closer during the week.

