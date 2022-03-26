Suncoast residents cheer on Arkansas Razorbacks after big win

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - March Madness is back in full swing this year providing spectators, athletes, and coaches entertainment mixed with plenty of drama. In a stunning upset, last year’s runners up, The Gonzanga Bulldogs, were knocked out of their spot at the NAACP men’s basketball tournament by the Arkansas Razorbacks who won by 74 to 68. The Razorbacks are now heading to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row but only the third time since 1995.

Eric Musselman, head coach of the Razorbacks, led his team to victory with a simple strategy which was focusing on the strength of each of his players. The win was felt by everyone on the team and fans at home.

Cheering on Musselman from the Suncoast is longtime friend Jay Riley, a Sarasota native who met the head coach in 1995 when the two were first starting out in their coaching careers. ABC7 spoke with Riley to get his thoughts on the game and success of his friend.

“Like many people, I’m on what they call the Muss-bus! He’s a Sarasota guy. Everyone here in the Sarasota and Manatee area are big fans. Go Razorbacks!”

Musselman served as head coach of the Florida Sharks in the US Basketball league in the late nineties and has gone on to do big things in the sports world since.

Arkansas plays Duke Blue Devils Mar 26 at 8:49PM EST. The winner of that game will then go on to be one of the final four teams in the tournament.

