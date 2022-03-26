Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast residents cheer on Arkansas Razorbacks after big win

Eric Musselman and Jay Riley of Sarasota
Eric Musselman and Jay Riley of Sarasota(Jay Riley)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - March Madness is back in full swing this year providing spectators, athletes, and coaches entertainment mixed with plenty of drama. In a stunning upset, last year’s runners up, The Gonzanga Bulldogs, were knocked out of their spot at the NAACP men’s basketball tournament by the Arkansas Razorbacks who won by 74 to 68. The Razorbacks are now heading to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row but only the third time since 1995.

Eric Musselman, head coach of the Razorbacks, led his team to victory with a simple strategy which was focusing on the strength of each of his players. The win was felt by everyone on the team and fans at home.

Cheering on Musselman from the Suncoast is longtime friend Jay Riley, a Sarasota native who met the head coach in 1995 when the two were first starting out in their coaching careers. ABC7 spoke with Riley to get his thoughts on the game and success of his friend.

“Like many people, I’m on what they call the Muss-bus! He’s a Sarasota guy. Everyone here in the Sarasota and Manatee area are big fans. Go Razorbacks!”

Musselman served as head coach of the Florida Sharks in the US Basketball league in the late nineties and has gone on to do big things in the sports world since.

Arkansas plays Duke Blue Devils Mar 26 at 8:49PM EST. The winner of that game will then go on to be one of the final four teams in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transgender debate heating up in Florida.
Suncoast split on DeSantis’ slam of transgender swimmer
Updated photo of AMI man
GoFundMe created for man attacked on Anna Maria Island
Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
A tiger mauled a worker March 22 afternoon at a Collier County airboat attraction.
GRAPHIC: Body camera footage of Collier County tiger attack released
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Sarasota Orchestra has new home
Sarasota Orchestra has new home
graphic
Sunny, breezy, and low humidity!
E-bikes and e-scooters are now available in Sarasota
More options to cruise around the Suncoast
Sarasota Orchestra moving to Fruitville Rd. location