More options to cruise around the Suncoast

E-bikes and e-scooters are now available in Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s no surprise that Sarasota has quickly become one of the most traveled destinations in the country over recent years. With the beaches of Siesta Key and Lido attracting tourists to it’s shores, hot spots like Downtown Sarasota are also seeing an increase in visitors. With the recent influx of vacationers and new residents the city commissioner’s office is testing new mobility options to bring downtown.

The City Commissioner’s recently showed off new seated scooter models, a standing scooter, and pedal bike options that will make transportation around Main Street and Downtown that much easier for visitors.

Rental costs for scooters are $1 to unlock and 37 cents per minute minute after. Bike rentals are 50 cents per half hour. Rentals are available from 6AM to 10PM every day.

