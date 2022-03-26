Advertise With Us
Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.
Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau. He is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

