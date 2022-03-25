Sarasota Orchestra moving to Fruitville Rd. location

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For over seven decades the Sarasota Orchestra has performed downtown.

Now, the Sarasota Orchestra is making plans to showcase talent in a new venue. The orchestra is planning to move to a new location in the 7500-block of Fruitville Road. The thirty-two acre lot is just west of Interstate 75 near Cattleman Road.

Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna expressing optimism for the future concert hall, “I think most of all It’s an opportunity for the orchestra to grow in and acoustic space this is something our community doesn’t have. So, the orchestra effort to bring a new facility with acoustic space will be a new asset to the community and not only will it be for the orchestra but it will be for other arts users and in particular music users of acoustic music.”

According to the Sarasota Orchestra the new state of the art accoustical concert hall will be a venue with potential to increase performance, education, and outdoor space for the community.

Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna sees the potential.

“There’s also enough space for us to engage with the community through listening both with arts organizations, neighbors, civic leaders to really think about how the orchestra can lead an effort,” he said. “A community effort to master plan the site which will serve as home for the orchestra and our board worked really diligently to think about placing this facility not for something that’s just for today. But imagining Sarasota and the Sarasota region, Manatee County region in 2035, 2050, 2075.”

The new site will also have new rehearsal spaces with noise and vibration control. The board of directors will continue their process for plans to build the new home for the orchestra.

