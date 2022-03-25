GoFundMe created for man attacked on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Holmes Beach Police are searching for a group of boys who attacked a man near Anna Maria Island Elementary School on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

The family of Evan Purcell say he was jumped and beaten by a group of boys and two female bystanders. His 10-year-old niece, who witnessed the attack, was able to escape and get to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Purcell is at Blake Medical Center with multiple fractures on his face.

The police have possible suspects, which they believe to be teenagers or college-age. The car they drove appeared to be white Kia Sportage.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help Evan’s family pay for hospital bills https://www.gofundme.com/f/evan-purcells-hospital-bills

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Holmes Beach Police Department at 941-708-5804

