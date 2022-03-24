Windsurfer rescued 15 miles offshore in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a windsurfer 15 miles south of Islamorada Wednesday.

After being rescued, the man was handed off to paramedics for a higher level of care.

The Coast Guard noted the windsurfer was wearing a lifejacket, had a GPS and cell phones.

#Breaking @USCG Station #Islamorada rescued a man on a windsurf board, Wednesday, approximately 15 miles south of Islamorada.

