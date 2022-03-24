Suncoast no stranger to refugee resettlement

Editor’s note: An extended version of this story, including extended interviews, can be found on the latest episode of ABC7s podcast, The Lead, here.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the U.S. announces it will welcome 100,000 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, the process to get refugees to our shores and help them thrive is a complicated process.

On the Suncoast, one nonprofit agency has already helped more than 100 Ukrainians resettle in North Port and is expecting more as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on.

What is a refugee?

Thursday’s announcement by the White House deals with refugees, not immigrants. The distinction is important, says Allison Duvall, the senior manager for Church Relations and Engagement for Episcopal Migration Ministries in New York.

“An immigrant is anyone who travels from one country with the intent to live and reside for a longer period of time in a new country,” Duvall said.

“Refugees, by contrast, are individuals who’ve been forcibly displaced from their homes. So they flee across an international border to seek safety in another country.”

Refugees coming to the U.S. are assigned to one of nine national resettlement agencies, of which EMM is one, she said. “So we identify or are matched with those individuals coming through the program through that allocations process.”

At the national level, agencies coordinate, provide training of local staff across the country, and monitor for compliance. “we do audits of our local affiliates to make sure they’re doing everything correctly.”

Local volunteers are key

The local affiliates do the necessary daily work, she said. “They are the folks ... doing a lot of the social service work, engaging their community to be volunteers and to walk alongside their new neighbors,” Duvall told ABC7.

There’s a lot of work to do -- setting up apartments for newcomers, meeting people at the airport and taking them to their first American home.

“One of the most wonderful federal regulations for this program is that upon arrival, people are required to be given a warm, culturally appropriate meal,” she said. “That’s a wonderful way for the community to be involved.”

One Suncoast organization has resettled hundreds of Afghan refugees in the Tampa Bay region, and more than 100 Ukrainian refugees, primarily in North Port.

Elke Cumming, vice president of Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services based in Clearwater, says the Ukrainian refugees have come to the U.S. under special religious persecution status.

“Since 2013, we had worked with resettling 31 cases, which included 100 individuals who are Ukrainian who have come under the Lautenberg Act,” because of religious persecution in the former Soviet Union. Most have family already in the area. “They already had connection, so that’s why North Port was selected,” she explained. “That is one of the requirements of the Lautenberg Act, is that there be a first-level relationship, meaning a parent, uncle, a blood relative that they can connect with.”

What’s needed

The biggest challenge by far, is finding a place for refugees to live. “That’s our biggest challenge in this region -- finding accessible, affordable housing for families who are resettling,” Cumming said.

“Quite frankly, in the Sarasota and North Port area, there is a true shortage of resources. Land owners, property owners, homeowners who are not currently using their properties have reached out and voluntarily offered temporary lodging for individuals in their homes.”

Cumming also says while collecting supplies to ship to Ukraine is admirable, there’s a need here on the Suncoast.

“There’s great need within the community,” she observed. “So community resources like food pantries and clothing resources, supplies for children even back to school supplies, organizations that provide backpacks, folks that provide welcome baskets.

“There’s all sorts of things that can be done at the local level to welcome refugees as they become part of our community.”

And while some relocations become permanent, most refugees want to return home when it’s safe to do so. “We will see folks coming here or trying to come to the United States who have that family connection, who are wanting to come and be with family,’ Cumming said. “But I think the ultimate goal is we’d love to see peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine so people can go home.”

Duvall says welcoming refugees in ingrained in the American experience. “The work of refugee resettlement is like truly bespeaks some of the best of American values,” she said. “There’s very few of us who live in the United States who do not trace our own family, heritage and history to a story of migration.

“So I think there’s nothing more American than stepping up to welcome your new neighbors and helping them integrate and become full members of our communities.”

If you would like to get involved:

Gulf Coast Jewish and Family Community Services: Gulf Coast JFCS: https://gulfcoastjewishfamilyandcommunityservices.org/refugee-services/

Episcopal Migration Ministries: https://episcopalmigrationministries.org/neighbortoneighbor/

