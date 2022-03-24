Suncoast flags at half-staff for Madeleine Albright

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flags flying over the Suncoast will be at half-staff for the next three days to honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Albright died Wednesday of cancer at age 84, her family said.

The White House on Wednesday directed all U.S. flags on all public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff until sunset Sunday, March 27.

“Madeleine Albright was a force. She defied convention and broke barriers again and again. She was an immigrant fleeing persecution. A refugee in need of safe haven. And like so many before her — and after — she was proudly American,” President Joe Biden said in his proclamation.

REMEMBERING MADELEINE ALBRIGHT - By order of President Biden, flags are flying at half-staff at the Federal Building, City Hall and all City facilities as a mark of respect for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. pic.twitter.com/cT42phbRIZ — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) March 24, 2022

