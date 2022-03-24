Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

St Pete Police: Man spits at officer, tells him he has COVID

Gregory Roberson
Gregory Roberson(St Pete PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted felon was arrested by St. Petersburg Police Wednesday and the situation ended with a slew of additional charges after the subject allegedly spit on an office and claimed to be positive for COVID-19.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gregory Roberson, 35, has a lengthy criminal history. Police say Roberson became combative during his arrest and officers had to use pepper spray to subdue him. when they were transporting him to jail he began spitting at them.

He also is alleged to have yelled, ‘I have COVID, (expletive). You’re gonna die tonight.”

Roberson was charged with firearm possession, drug possession and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police also say Roberson, who has served two stints in state prison, made other threats. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he is being held on a bond of $34,750

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated photo of AMI man
Police search for suspects who attacked man on Anna Maria Island
Transgender debate heating up in Florida.
Suncoast split on DeSantis’ slam of transgender swimmer
Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
A school bus wound up in a small ditch Thursday morning in north Sarasota. No one was injured.
No one hurt in Sarasota school bus mishap
SarasotaPD Tweet of drawbridge closure
Drawbridge connecting St. Armands and Longboat Key temporarily closed

Latest News

Sarasota Orchestra moving to Fruitville Rd. location
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme
Spring Break in Miami Beach
Spring break crackdown puts focus on future of South Beach
Possible through 2 p.m. Sunday
Dangerous rip currents possible over the weekend
This year will be a new governor voted in by the people of Nebraska, but it will be a long road...
House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power