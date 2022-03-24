St Pete Police: Man spits at officer, tells him he has COVID

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted felon was arrested by St. Petersburg Police Wednesday and the situation ended with a slew of additional charges after the subject allegedly spit on an office and claimed to be positive for COVID-19.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gregory Roberson, 35, has a lengthy criminal history. Police say Roberson became combative during his arrest and officers had to use pepper spray to subdue him. when they were transporting him to jail he began spitting at them.

He also is alleged to have yelled, ‘I have COVID, (expletive). You’re gonna die tonight.”

Roberson was charged with firearm possession, drug possession and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police also say Roberson, who has served two stints in state prison, made other threats. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he is being held on a bond of $34,750

