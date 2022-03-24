Showers and thunderstorms are in the Suncoast forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a First Alert Weather day for the Suncoast. Showers will come in waves all day long, with the stronger storms developing in the early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Suncoast at the lowest risk level for severe weather, primarily due to the chance for some storms to produce damaging wind gusts in the afternoon. We will be watching radar trends all day to identify any stronger storms. Also, having your First Alert Weather app on your phone with notifications activated would be a wise precaution.

The strongest storms will likely be in the late morning and, particularly, in the midafternoon. Models are in good agreement for the strongest cells developing in response to an approaching cold front and breaks in the afternoon clouds that might provide additional energy.

The showers will begin to lessen in intensity and coverage this evening and clearing will begin to take place. A cloudy start to Friday will give way to more sunshine and a breezy north wind will bring in some drier and cooler air. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 70s and the cooler weather will be reinforced with several “dry” cold fronts that keep us cooler into the weekend.

