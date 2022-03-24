Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms are in the Suncoast forecast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a First Alert Weather day for the Suncoast. Showers will come in waves all day long, with the stronger storms developing in the early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Suncoast at the lowest risk level for severe weather, primarily due to the chance for some storms to produce damaging wind gusts in the afternoon. We will be watching radar trends all day to identify any stronger storms. Also, having your First Alert Weather app on your phone with notifications activated would be a wise precaution.

The strongest storms will likely be in the late morning and, particularly, in the midafternoon. Models are in good agreement for the strongest cells developing in response to an approaching cold front and breaks in the afternoon clouds that might provide additional energy.

The showers will begin to lessen in intensity and coverage this evening and clearing will begin to take place. A cloudy start to Friday will give way to more sunshine and a breezy north wind will bring in some drier and cooler air. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 70s and the cooler weather will be reinforced with several “dry” cold fronts that keep us cooler into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated photo of AMI man
Police search for suspects who attacked man on Anna Maria Island
Transgender debate heating up in Florida.
Suncoast split on DeSantis’ slam of transgender swimmer
Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
A school bus wound up in a small ditch Thursday morning in north Sarasota. No one was injured.
No one hurt in Sarasota school bus mishap
SarasotaPD Tweet of drawbridge closure
Drawbridge connecting St. Armands and Longboat Key temporarily closed

Latest News

Sarasota Orchestra moving to Fruitville Rd. location
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme
Spring Break in Miami Beach
Spring break crackdown puts focus on future of South Beach
Possible through 2 p.m. Sunday
Dangerous rip currents possible over the weekend
This year will be a new governor voted in by the people of Nebraska, but it will be a long road...
House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power