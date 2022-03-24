Advertise With Us
Sarasota breaks ground on new water reclamation facility

Sarasota County has broken ground on the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility (BRWRF) project...
Sarasota County has broken ground on the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility (BRWRF) project that will upgrade its function to an Advanced Wastewater Treatment process.(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has broken ground on the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility (BRWRF) project that will upgrade its function to an Advanced Wastewater Treatment process.

The project, tentatively set to be completed in 2025, will remove more phosphorus and nitrogen from the reclaimed water, providing further protection for bays, estuaries and more.

It will also increase the facility’s daily treatment capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 18 million gallons.

The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the project in 2019. At $210 million, it’s also the highest valued capital improvement project in Sarasota County’s history. The County was also awarded a Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan by the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (for an approximately $105 million to fund about half of the enhancements to the facility, including AWT.

“Infrastructure funding is crucial for our growing community, and this project showcases how important that effort truly is,” said County Commission Chairman Alan Maio.

The BRWRF project is one of three water reclamation facilities the BCC committed to upgrading to the AWT process by pledging over $500 million to protecting water quality. The Venice Gardens Reclaimed Water Facility will be the first to start that process, followed by the Central County Water Reclamation Facility.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000 or visit scgov.net.

