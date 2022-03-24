Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Parrish man charged with DWI Manslaughter after crash that killed 7-year-old

Aaron Naylor
Aaron Naylor(Palmetto Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 7-year-old boy has died following a crash in Palmetto and now the driver that struck him has been charged with DWI manslaughter.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening just before 7 p.m. at 4th St. W and 8th Ave. W in Palmetto.

Palmetto Police say the crash involved a Ford van. Documents say the driver drove onto the sidewalk, and struck a child that was walking with his father. Witnesses stated that the father tried to push the boy out of the way. The boy was rushed to Tampa General Hospital via air ambulance.

He did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the van, 35 year-old Aaron Naylor of Parrish, was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Following an impaired driving investigation, Naylor was arrested for DWI Manslaughter and several drug charges. Arrest documents say there were drugs found inside of his vehicle.

He was booked into the Manatee County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

