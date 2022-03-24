Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Arcadia community continues to mourn the tragic loss of 4-year-old at preschool playground

Community continues to cope with tragic death of 4-year-old girl on Arcadia playground.
Community continues to cope with tragic death of 4-year-old girl on Arcadia playground.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - One week later, the senseless death of Maleena Valdez is still hitting the Arcadia community hard. The 4-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the roadway and slammed into her and another child while they were on the playground at Imagination Station preschool.

A 5-year-old girl was also injured. Neighbors are still in disbelief over what happened.

“It’s horrible, I just feel for them and hopefully they can get through this, the whole thing is a shame,” said Fred Vargas, a neighbor who lives next door to the Valdez family.

Funeral services for Maleena will take place Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home in Arcadia.

Maleena’s grandfather told ABC7 his family is grateful for all the support from the community. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-funeral-costs-for-little-maleena.

In the meantime, the community continues to come together to help the family through this very difficult time.

“The only thing I can say is God bless them, I know it’s hard,” said Judy Wertz-Strickland, a city councilwoman. “We’ve had tragedy in our family, so I know that’s a hard thing to deal with, but time will help them.”

The councilwoman says she is related to the owner of the preschool. She has talked with her a few times since the tragedy.

“It’s been a bad situation for them, they’ve just been traumatized by the whole thing,” said Wertz-Strickland.

The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Kiara Morant, does not have a drivers license. She remains in the DeSoto County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated photo of AMI man
Police search for suspects who attacked man on Anna Maria Island
Transgender debate heating up in Florida.
Suncoast split on DeSantis’ slam of transgender swimmer
Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
A school bus wound up in a small ditch Thursday morning in north Sarasota. No one was injured.
No one hurt in Sarasota school bus mishap
SarasotaPD Tweet of drawbridge closure
Drawbridge connecting St. Armands and Longboat Key temporarily closed

Latest News

Sarasota Orchestra moving to Fruitville Rd. location
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme
Spring Break in Miami Beach
Spring break crackdown puts focus on future of South Beach
Possible through 2 p.m. Sunday
Dangerous rip currents possible over the weekend
This year will be a new governor voted in by the people of Nebraska, but it will be a long road...
House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power