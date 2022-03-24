Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Kentucky couple’s pride flag set on fire, caught on surveillance camera

Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to Ky. couple’s pride flag; police investigating
By Shelby Lofton and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Lexington police are investigating a possible hate crime after a pride flag was burned outside a couple’s house.

James Grant Wilson said he and his partner came home late Sunday night. They didn’t at first notice their progress pride flag on their front porch had been burned to a crisp, WKYT reported.

“He came outside and said, ‘Did you see where the pride flag had gotten burned?’” Wilson said.

Lexington police are investigating a possible hate crime after a pride flag was burned outside a couple’s house.(WKYT)

Zach Skaggs and Wilson said they were shocked at what they saw on the surveillance camera.

“There were two of them. They were both lighting them at the same time. At least one held a camera at the same time, recording it. It kind of burned upwards until it was nothing left,” Wilson said.

The couple said the flag meant a lot to them.

“That really means being more inclusive and opening up,” Skaggs said.

The flag was burned to shreds. Wilson said he’s glad he has brick and not siding or else the house would’ve caught on fire.

Since then, Wilson said he’s replaced the flag as a sign of resistance.

Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to pride flag

“I was like, ‘What if this one’s just burning as we’re driving around the corner?’” Skaggs said.

Skaggs said he’s more fearful. However, while the couple was dealing with police and cleanup, they were surprised again—but this time, by an act of kindness.

There were chalk drawings decorated on their sidewalk in a show of support, multiple rainbows in the middle of their storm.

“I walked outside and I almost started crying,” Skaggs said.

“This kind of stuff does still happen, and this time it happened right in your own backyard,” Wilson said.

Lexington police said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named so far.

