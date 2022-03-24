GoFundMe established for child killed in alleged DUI crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Just a little over a week following the death of a 4-year-old child struck by a car at her Arcadia daycare, a 7-year-old child has been killed in Palmetto. Police say he was walking on the sidewalk with his father when an allegedly intoxicated driver ran off the road and struck him.

A GoFundMe has been established for the child’s godmother, who identifies him on the site as James Patrick Linzi.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening just before 7 p.m. at Fourth Street West and Eighth Avenue West in Palmetto.

Palmetto Police say the crash involved a Ford van. Documents say the driver drove onto the sidewalk, and struck James as he was walking with his father. Witnesses stated that the father tried to push the boy out of the way. The boy was rushed to Tampa General Hospital via air ambulance where he later died.

“Words can’t express the sadness we feel for the loss of our godson he truly was the most amazing little boy you could ever imagine. He always put a smile on your face, his smile and his laugh were so contagious and he always just lit up the room,” his godmother wrote on the crowdsource page.

“We are asking for you donations to help our friends Alex and Meghann with whatever they may need while they are grieving the loss of their child. We are sending lots of prayers and love their way.”

