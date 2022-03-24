Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FWC reminds residents that nesting season is underway

Sea turtle nesting
Sea turtle nesting
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea turtle nesting season is underway and Florida Fish and Wildlife wants to remind everyone the turtle nesting season is underway and there are a lot of things you can do to help keep these animals safe.

Leatherbacks and loggerheads have already begun nesting on Florida’s beaches and green turtles will begin nesting soon.

From now until the end of October, thousands of sea turtles will come ashore to nest around the state. Here’s how you can help them have a successful nesting season:

* Keep the beaches dark to prevent nesting and hatchling sea turtles from disorienting.

* Clean up trash, remove beach furniture, and fill in holes at the end of the day.

* Respect sea turtles and their nests – stay 50 feet away from any turtle you encounter on the beach and keep out of marked nest areas.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated photo of AMI man
Police search for suspects who attacked man on Anna Maria Island
Transgender debate heating up in Florida.
Suncoast split on DeSantis’ slam of transgender swimmer
Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
A school bus wound up in a small ditch Thursday morning in north Sarasota. No one was injured.
No one hurt in Sarasota school bus mishap
SarasotaPD Tweet of drawbridge closure
Drawbridge connecting St. Armands and Longboat Key temporarily closed

Latest News

Sarasota Orchestra moving to Fruitville Rd. location
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme
Spring Break in Miami Beach
Spring break crackdown puts focus on future of South Beach
Possible through 2 p.m. Sunday
Dangerous rip currents possible over the weekend
This year will be a new governor voted in by the people of Nebraska, but it will be a long road...
House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power