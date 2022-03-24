FWC reminds residents that nesting season is underway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea turtle nesting season is underway and Florida Fish and Wildlife wants to remind everyone the turtle nesting season is underway and there are a lot of things you can do to help keep these animals safe.

Leatherbacks and loggerheads have already begun nesting on Florida’s beaches and green turtles will begin nesting soon.

From now until the end of October, thousands of sea turtles will come ashore to nest around the state. Here’s how you can help them have a successful nesting season:

* Keep the beaches dark to prevent nesting and hatchling sea turtles from disorienting.

* Clean up trash, remove beach furniture, and fill in holes at the end of the day.

* Respect sea turtles and their nests – stay 50 feet away from any turtle you encounter on the beach and keep out of marked nest areas.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.