Family and friends will gather to say goodbye to 4-year-old killed in crash in Arcadia

Maleena Valdez
Maleena Valdez
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of the 4-year-old killed after being hit by a vehicle while playing at her daycare will be held Thursday.

Maleena Valdez, described as a joy by all who knew her, died on March 16, 2022, in Arcadia after an SUV crashed into her daycare’s playground.

Her family wrote that she was smart and outgoing. She loved watching cartoon shows, playing with baby dolls, making crazy silly faces and dressing up.

A visitation of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8:00 pm with funeral services held at 6:30 pm at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266.

She was of Catholic faith and a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Arcadia.

The family does need help with funeral expenses and you can contribute here.

