Drawbridge connecting St. Armands and Longboat Key temporarily closed
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
🚧🚧🚓 Due to a vehicle crash & debris in the road. The drawbridge that connects St. Armand’s to Longboat Key (near Ken Thompson Parkway) is temporarily closed both ways. As soon as the roadway is clear, the bridge will reopen. Please be patient with us & avoid the area. 🚓🚧🚧 pic.twitter.com/DFMQ0oTVJJ— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 24, 2022
