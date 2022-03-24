Drawbridge connecting St. Armands and Longboat Key temporarily closed

🚧🚧🚓 Due to a vehicle crash & debris in the road. The drawbridge that connects St. Armand’s to Longboat Key (near Ken Thompson Parkway) is temporarily closed both ways. As soon as the roadway is clear, the bridge will reopen. Please be patient with us & avoid the area. 🚓🚧🚧 pic.twitter.com/DFMQ0oTVJJ