Alligator blamed for fatal crash in Lithia, Fla.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirm that an alligator is to blame for a crash that killed one person.

The crash happened overnight Thursday in Lithia. According to officials, the driver, identified as a man named John Hopkins, was traveling eastbound on CR 672 when the front of his car struck an approximately 11-foot long alligator that was in the roadway.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn into a ditch and Hopkins was pronounced deceased at the scene. The alligator also died from its injuries.

Authorities had no images from the scene.

