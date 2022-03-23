Windy Wednesday ahead of a cold front

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday which means lookout for some disruptive weather mainly in the morning and early afternoon on Thursday. There is a marginal chance that one or two of the storms could turn severe meaning wind gusts up to 50-60 mph. The timing of the strong storms now appears to be during the late morning through the early afternoon.

There will still be a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms until the late afternoon on Thursday and then look for clearing skies on Friday and temperatures turning cooler for the weekend.

For Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies in the morning and then partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a 30% chance for a few scattered storms late in the day. The high will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be windy on Wednesday with gusts out of the SW at 20-30 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday look for mostly cloudy skies and a 90% chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms with a high around 77 degrees. Showers and scattered storms will be moving in and out through the day. The chance for some isolated thunderstorms is small but still there through the late morning and early afternoon.

Sunny and cooler for the weekend (WWSB)

Friday skies will clear and highs will warm into the mid 70s.

The weekend is looking good with highs in the mid 70′s and lows in the mid 50s so grab a jacket if your going to be out early in the morning.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.