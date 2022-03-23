Windy and humid today with storms tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wind gusts to 25 mph are possible and small craft should exercise caution today as the cold front to the north is inching closer to the Suncoast.

Today will be warm and humid as the southeast flow of air continues to pump in the moisture. We will have more clouds in the sky today but rain will hold off until the overnight. Our high temperature will again top out in the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon. It should be a fine beach day, only you will get some wind under your hat.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather day. By morning showers will likely have started and will continue in waves throughout the day. There is the lowest risk level for severe weather across the Suncoast, and it is a low confidence risk at that, but it is a non-zero chance.

A good precaution would be to have your First Alert Weather app on your phone with notifications activated. One hazard of tomorrow’s weather could easily be periods of heavy rainfall under a few building thunderstorms.

The storms will be caused by a cold front and once it moves past, by Friday morning, the skies will clear and drier air will move in. You can then expect at least four days of lovely weather with low humidity and highs in the mid-70s.

