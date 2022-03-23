Waste Pro releases statement on death of employee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Pro has issued a statement following the death of an employee in a crash Tuesday.

A passenger in a Waste Pro garbage truck was killed when the truck overturned and hit a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on State Road 64. Investigators say the truck tried to make a left turn onto Lena Road and rolled onto its side. The truck slid forward and hit a concrete curb, traffic control box and a utility pole before stopping.

The passenger in the truck, a 47-year-old Sarasota man, died at the scene. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Bradenton, was seriously injured, troopers say.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employees and their families during this time of mourning and reflection,” It would be inappropriate to comment at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. Waste Pro is fully cooperating with local law enforcement on this matter.”

