Suncoast Congressman Buchanan releases 8-point environmental plan

(House Television via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WWSB) - In the face of skyrocketing gas prices, Congressman Vern Buchanan Monday issued his 8-point energy plan to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign oil.

The 8-Point Buchanan Energy Independence Plan would expand domestic drilling on federal lands, encourage investment in nuclear and alternative energy and reverse wrongheaded policies that have stifled domestic energy production. The plan would reverse certain Biden administration decisions.

“We aren’t going to become energy independent overnight but if Congress and the White House begin taking rational steps to promote domestic energy production, we can bulletproof ourselves from enemies like Russia, Iran and Venezuela,” Buchanan said. “The first step is for the Biden administration to stop trying to crush the American oil industry and start incentivizing more domestic production.”

As the Ukraine crisis deepens tensions with Russia, Buchanan issue the following steps:

1. Approve existing oil and gas leases on federal lands:

Congress can immediately approve pending oil and gas leases by passing the American Energy Independence from Russia Act (H.R. 6858), sponsored by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.).

2. Expand natural gas and liquid natural gas (LNG) production and exports:

The U.S. is the top natural gas producer in the world with a 23.7% share of global production. There are currently 6 export licenses pending at the Department of Energy when, if authorized, would increase U.S. natural gas capacity by 25 percent. Buchanan co-sponsored H.R. 6858 which will streamline the approval process for natural gas pipelines and LNG export facilities to maintain the U.S.’ status as a global leader in natural gas.

3. Reauthorize the Keystone XL pipeline:

This would Biden’s revocation of the pipeline on the first day in office.

4. Reverse the Biden administration’s moratorium on drilling the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR):

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) authorized the development of up to 2,000 federal acres of the non-wilderness Coastal Plain in the ANWR, which is approximately one ten-thousandth of the refuge.

5. Prohibit the U.S. from buying oil from our enemies:

6. Expand nuclear energy production:

An all-of-the above energy independence policy also requires investment in nuclear energy, an alternative to coal, oil and gas. In fact, America’s 93 operating commercial nuclear reactors produce about 20 percent of U.S. energy. Congress should ramp-up the production of advanced nuclear reactors by passing the Fission for the Future Act (S. 3428), introduced by Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

7. Extend 100% immediate expensing for new capital purchases:

8. Invest in solar energy storage:

Congress should pass a bill that I introduced with Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), the Energy Storage Tax Incentive and Deployment Act (H.R. 1684) to expand the solar investment tax credit to include energy storage technology for utilities, businesses and homes.

