NAACP calls for Manatee school superintendent to resign

Detailed employee testimonies accuse Superintendent Cynthia Saunders of inflating graduation rates
Detailed employee testimonies accuse Superintendent Cynthia Saunders of inflating graduation rates
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County NAACP is calling for school district Superintendent Cynthia Saunders to resign after she was formally reprimanded March 8 amid controversy over the county’s high school graduation data.

Accusing Saunders of fraud, the NAACP, “highly condemns the behavior and practices of Mrs. Saunders after accepting a revised settlement agreement with the Florida Education Practices Commission,” the group said in a news release.

Saunders was accused of allegedly ordering school district employees to improperly record student withdrawals from 2014-2016, categorizing them instead as being home-schooled, which inflated the county’s high school graduation rate.

The irregularities occurred before Saunders became superintendent, when she was executive director of secondary education.

“The District should never tolerate, accept, or promote this type of behavior. The EPC determined her actions were fraudulent, discriminatory, and illegal, it could significantly impact the 115 students not home-schooled,” the NAACP said.

In the settlement with the state commission, Saunders will pay a $2,000 fine, and must pass two three-credit college courses in education ethics within the next two years.

Saunders will also be put on probation with the commission for two years. Terms of the probation include submitting any performance review she receives, pay administrative fees and she cannot run afoul of any district school board regulations.

As a part of the agreement, Saunders did not admit any wrongdoing but agreed not to contest the ruling.

ABC7 asked the school district for comment Wednesday and was referred to a written statement Saunders released after the commission ruling.

In that statement, Saunders said serving Florida school for more than 32 years has been a privilege. “That is why accepting this settlement is bittersweet,” she said.

“One of the lessons I have learned through this experience is that I could have done a better job of implementing changes upon entering a new school district, different from the one I previously served,” Saunders said. “Ultimately, the lessons I have learned taught me a lot about myself and leadership that has served me well in my current position.”

In the letter of reprimand dated March 8, the commission’s presiding officer, Kathy Wilks, wrote, “The Commission cannot condone any act that bears negatively on the profession’s integrity, not can the public who employs us.”

