Manatee County Administrator addresses alleged favoritism by Code Enforcement

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by Manatee County Government on Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six individuals have been placed on administrative leave following a report but he Inspector General that alleges favoritism and misconduct at the former Building and Development Services Department.

Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes held a press conference Wednesday saying the county was taking swift action.

“We have already addressed most of these issues,” Hopes said.

Hopes pointed to a Brown Law Consulting Investigation – conducted and delivered in the Fall of 2021 – which found similar issues of concern as the report issued March 22, 2022 by the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court Division of Inspector General.  

“Some safeguards and controls have already been put in place,” said Dr. Hopes – referring to new corrective actions designed to clarify procedures and document quality controls in what is now known as the Development Services Department. 

In September, six employees were put on Administrative Leave -- including the Building and Development Services Director – to facilitate both the Inspector General and Brown Law investigations.  Code Enforcement was transferred to the county’s Public Safety Department – where chain-of-command accountability is part of the culture.

Hopes said he would release more information on Friday.

