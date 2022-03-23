Hero FHP trooper honored in Manatee County with Trooper Toni Schuck Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The moment when FHP trooper Toni Schuck stopped a drunk driver from getting onto the Sunshine Skyway Bridge with thousands of runners on it, being recognized on Tuesday. Manatee County Commissioners proclaiming March 22nd, Trooper Tony Schuck Day. She most likely saved numerous lives. Everyone thankful for what she did.

“Had it not been for Trooper Schuck’s heroic actions, myself and very many other people could’ve been very easily injured, if not killed,” said James Judge, the Skyway 10k race organizer and runner.

Schuck and other members of the Florida Highway Patrol on hand for the special recognition.

“It recognizes her heroism for what she did, it recognizes her position with the Florida Highway Patrol,” said Carol Whitmore, a Manatee County Commissioner. “They don’t really get a lot of recognition and this officer put her life in the middle, she could’ve died.”

Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the Skyway 10k race. Watts crashing her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV. Her blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. Schuck is still recovering from her injuries. Watts remains behind bars.

“I’m eternally grateful, my family is grateful for what Trooper Schuck did,” said Judge. “And I know there are thousands of people who completed the Skyway 10k that are grateful for her actions.”

The Skyway 10k organizers recently presented Trooper Schuck with an honorary race bib with her badge number on it and also a finisher medal.

