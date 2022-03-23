Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning vehicle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman is lucky to be alive after good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The 30-year-old woman was driving north on Veterans Boulevard near Kings Highway when she apparently hit a curb while changing lanes, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

Her 2014 Camero slammed into a pine tree and quickly caught fire.

The driver’s door would not open and witnesses at the scene managed to break the passenger side window and pull the woman from the burning car, Charlotte County Public Safety officials said on Facebook.

The woman suffered serious burns and injuries including a compound fracture to her right leg. She was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, county officials said.

