GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Monday night on a U.S. government-operated medical transport aircraft.

According to St. Jude, the families were in Poland where they were triaged and sent to cancer centers across Europe, Canada and now Memphis.

This makes the Bluff City hospital the first to take in patients from Ukraine, WMC reports.

“Memphis is a city that has changed the world,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “One of the things is we have been treating and curing childhood cancer for more than 60 years. As mayor of Memphis, I’m so proud.”

The patients range from 9 months to 9 years in age, according to St. Jude.

While the children will receive cancer treatment, they will also receive “therapy to address psychological, social, emotional and cultural needs.”

St. Jude said a school curriculum is also under development for the patients and their siblings.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, St. Jude Global launched the humanitarian effort called SAFER Ukraine. It’s helped translate children’s medical records and coordinate convoys to a triage center in Poland.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

