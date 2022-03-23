Deputies, EMS respond after car drives into home in Sarasota County
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials say a medical emergency is likely to blame after a driver crashed into the porch of a home on Nandina Drive in Sarasota.
Deputies were called to the home before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They found a car that had crashed into the porch. ABC7 has learned the incident likely stemmed from a medical emergency and that person is a resident at the home. There is no word on that individual’s condtion.
One patient was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
