Deputies, EMS respond after car drives into home in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials say a medical emergency is likely to blame after a driver crashed into the porch of a home on Nandina Drive in Sarasota.

Deputies were called to the home before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They found a car that had crashed into the porch. ABC7 has learned the incident likely stemmed from a medical emergency and that person is a resident at the home. There is no word on that individual’s condtion.

One patient was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

