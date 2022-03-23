Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Deputies, EMS respond after car drives into home in Sarasota County

Car crashed into home in Nandina Drive.
Car crashed into home in Nandina Drive.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials say a medical emergency is likely to blame after a driver crashed into the porch of a home on Nandina Drive in Sarasota.

Deputies were called to the home before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They found a car that had crashed into the porch. ABC7 has learned the incident likely stemmed from a medical emergency and that person is a resident at the home. There is no word on that individual’s condtion.

One patient was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

