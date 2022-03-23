Bradenton photographer captures heartbreaking images of Ukrainian refugees

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton photographer is making the Ukrainian refugee crisis real for the people on the Suncoast.

Allan Mestel, owner of Allan Mestel Photography, spent a week on the Ukrainian-Polish border taking thousands of photos. Heartbreaking images of hundreds of families fleeing the violence in their war-torn country.

Throughout his week there, Mestel said he saw far too many refugees than he could try to estimate.

His mission is to get people to see past the crowds. Instead, he wants to perceive individuals--all of them with unique stories and backgrounds.

For instance, he talked about one woman he photographed who has been spending every day on the border flagging down relief vehicles driving across the border. Her son is somewhere in Ukraine, but she doesn’t know where.

So, she’s telling every driver to look out for her son in hopes that they can find each other.

“And if they saw her son to tell him that she was there and was going to wait for him as long as she had to,” Mestel said.

Other moments he captured showed glimmers of hope.

One photo shows a young girl playing with a balloon alone at the refugee center. It’s a rare moment of joy amid a sea of suffering and desperation.

“Each one is a tragedy,” he said. “Each one is a human tragedy of enormous import. And multiply that by two, three million and you’ll understand the scale of human suffering that’s being caused.”

Mestel points out that the conflict is far away from people on the Suncoast.

However, he believes if people here take a hard look at the reality overseas and look into the eyes of those who are suffering that bubble will pop.

“This is not something that you can just ignore and pretend is going to go away,” Mestel said. “And perhaps be called to action to try and do something about it.”

If you want to view Allan Mestel’s gallery, you can do so by clicking here.

