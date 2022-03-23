Bond set for driver charged in crash that killed 4-year-old girl

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18-year-old accused of killing a preschooler after her car crashed through a playground in Arcadia March 16 is back in jail, with new charges and higher bond.

Kiara Morant is back in the DeSoto County Jail, facing two counts of driving with no driver’s license involving serious injury/death, a felony, with a bond set at $200,000.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Morant was driving in Arcadia March 16 week when she apparently lost control of her Jeep Cherokee, crashing through the fence of a preschool playground where Maleeena Valdez, 4, was playing. Valdez was killed; a 5-year-old also in the playground was seriously injured.

Morant was initially only charged with driving without a license, while the investigation was underway. Morant posted $120 bond and was released. Investigators later upgraded the charges; and Morant, living in Lee County, turned herself in and was brought back to DeSoto County.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Valdez family to help with costs.

Morant’s next court date is April 25.

