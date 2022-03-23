Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
‘Always be cautious’: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine disguised as Tylenol

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
LORAIN, Ohio (Gray News) - After seizing fentanyl and cocaine that was disguised to look like Tylenol, authorities are reminding the public to always be cautious when handling medication.

The Lorain Police Department in Ohio said in a Facebook post Tuesday that officers recently seized pills that were pressed to look like over-the-counter medication. They shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word “Tylenol” on it but was actually fentanyl.

Police also said they seized cocaine that was pressed to look like Metoprolol, a blood pressure medication.

The department said if you ever question whether a medication is actually what it appears to be, feel free to contact your local police and ask to speak to an officer.

