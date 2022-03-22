Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Truck driver charged in hit-and-run in North Port

Patrick Perry
Patrick Perry(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A truck driver was arrested Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a cement truck driven by Patrick Perry, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was southbound on Interstate 75, taking the exit ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard, following a pick-up truck towing a trailer.

Troopers say Perry failed to slow down and collided with the trailer and pickup.

Perry then fled the scene, driving south into the City of North Port.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

North Port Police soon stopped the cement truck on Tropicaire Circle and held Perry until troopers arrived.

Perry was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with serious bodily injuries and was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Investigators says additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning shooting leaves man in critical condition
Kiara Rishelle Morant
Woman charged following death of 4-year-old released from jail on bond
The woman tried to apologize for the death of
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
Manatee County Utilities issues a precautionary boil water notice
One dead in fire at St. Petersburg nursing home

Latest News

A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
With walkout threat, Disney finds itself in balancing act
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday March 22
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday March 22
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
The Suncoast is now included in a severe weather risk zone
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 20, 2022