Truck driver charged in hit-and-run in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A truck driver was arrested Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a cement truck driven by Patrick Perry, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was southbound on Interstate 75, taking the exit ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard, following a pick-up truck towing a trailer.

Troopers say Perry failed to slow down and collided with the trailer and pickup.

Perry then fled the scene, driving south into the City of North Port.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

North Port Police soon stopped the cement truck on Tropicaire Circle and held Perry until troopers arrived.

Perry was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with serious bodily injuries and was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Investigators says additional charges are pending.

