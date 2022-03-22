Trooper who stopped DUI suspect honored by Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper credited with stopping a suspected drunk driver from plowing into runners at a 10K race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge March 6 was honored Tuesday by Manatee County Commissioners.

March 22 was proclaimed Toni Schuck Day in Manatee County. Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown also presented Schuck with a key to the city.

Schuck was in her patrol SUV on the south side of the bridge when a Sarasota woman in a BMW drove around barricades and headed toward runners on the bridge. Schuck put her SUV in the path of the BMW and the two vehicles collided head-on.

“Trooper Schuck acted incredibly bravely, incredibly selflessly. She literately put her life at risk to save hundreds of people,” Commissioner Kevin Van Osterbridge said.

FHP Chief Jeffrey Dixon said the FHP is proud. “Toni’s selfless acts that Sunday morning embodied our core values.”

Schuck spoke briefly at the commission meeting. “I’m glad she didn’t get past me. and I’m glad it was me and nobody else got hurt,” she said.

Schuck is still recovering from her injuries but has said she plans to return to duty.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Kristen Kay Watts, was three times over the legal limit when a blood test was administered several hours after the 8:45 a.m. crash, investigators say. She remains in the Manatee County Jail.

