The Suncoast is now included in a severe weather risk zone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Storm Prediction Center has now placed a slice of the northern Suncoast is the lowest level of severe weather risk on Thursday. The active time window of the risk zone is still several days away and will likely be adjusted over the next 48 hours.

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather day. The cause of the stormy weather will be a cold front moving in this direction. It is the same front triggering the dangerous weather along the northern Gulf coast. However, by the time the front arrives here, it will have been modified and lost much of its severe weather potential. Still, at this time the threat is not zero.

Expect fair weather skies today. No rain is in my forecast today. It will be breezy with small craft advisories for offshore waters. Lots of sunshine will make it a fine beach day but the UV index will be very high. You will notice higher humidity in the afternoon and even higher tomorrow, when some will consider it muggy.

Rains will begin tomorrow night, but Thursday will be stormy waves of showers and at times thunderstorms.

Skies clear Friday as dry and pleasant weather moves in. Sunshine and low humidity will linger into the weekend.

