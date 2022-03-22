Suncoast acupuncturist facing additional video voyeurism charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota acupuncturist arrested in January and charged with secretly videoing a female patient, has been charged with eight more counts of video voyeurism, arrest records show.

Dr. Rene Michael Ng, 62, of Bradenton, was arrested Jan. 31 for video voyeurism, a third-degree felony. Court documents say prosecutors allege that Ng used a spy camera that doubled as a functional pen to record the patient undressing. Ng had ordered her to undress from the waist down, investigators say.

Police executed a search warrant at his business, Chinese Medical Solutions in Sarasota. A forensic examination of Ng’s electronics uncovered video of a female patient that was recorded without her permission.

Ng was charged with eight additional counts of video voyeurism on Monday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after forensic analysis located video recordings of five patients and still images from deleted recordings of three additional patients, undressing in the exam room.

The eight patients were identified, and they each confirmed with agents that they were unaware of being recorded and did not consent to being recorded.

Ng is now being held without bond in the Sarasota County Jail.

